Delaware cop 'fighting for his life' after being assaulted at home in Delmar, police say

A Delaware police officer was hospitalized with "significant injuries" after he was involved in a fight at a home in Sussex County early Sunday morning, state police said.

Corporal Keith Heacook from the Delmar Police Department was dispatched to a home on the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive just after 5 a.m. for reports of a fight in progress, according to police.

Investigators said Heacook, a 22-year veteran, fell unconscious after being "involved in a physical altercation" inside the home. He was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries, according to state police.

Investigators said two elderly people were seriously injured in a separate but related assault across the street. One of the victims was also taken to Shock Trauma.

Several people who were inside the home at the time of the incident were taken into custody, police said. No charges have been announced.

"Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured," Chief Ivan Barkley said. "Members from the Delmar Police appreciate the outpouring of community support as we continue to move forward"

