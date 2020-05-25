Delaware County business struggles to stay afloat

Kathleen Rode has no idea what the future holds. The owner of Local Home and Gifts on East State Street in Media says when the coronavirus shut down her business on March 14, she thought it would only be a couple of weeks.

"And so here we are Memorial Day and the door still isn't open," she said.

The quaint gift shop, which is known for its custom town signs and everything Delo has been in Media for 16 years. Rode has owned it for six and says online sales are not covering the rent or utilities.

She's frustrated stores like Target, Walmart and Home Depot are open. She believes small businesses should be given the same consideration.

Rode adds she worries it will be too little too late come June 5 when in-person retail shops can open, but with curbside pickup or delivery recommended when possible.

