Delaware County community attends fundraiser to help 8-year-old boy with Leukemia

A fundraiser for 8-year-old Lincoln Hanson, who is battling Leukemia, was held at Richman’s Ice Cream Company in Prospect Park Tuesday.

20 percent of sales during a three-hour period will go to the family.

What we know:

Doctors diagnosed Lincoln Hanson with cancer when he was three years old. He went into remission, but the cancer is back. Fundraisers are being held to help the family with medical expenses.

A GoFundMe says Lincoln has had 10 days of treatment and is preparing to start a second round. He will be hospitalized for a period of time.

What they're saying:

"Overwhelming. He is so loved. Him and his family. We are just hoping the best for him," said Desiree Hager. She got emotional talking about Lincoln, who is her nephew.

"It's been a lot of emotions. Rollercoaster," she said.

"They're trying to do anything they can at this point to find something that will cure him or at least let him live for a little bit longer," said his aunt.

"He's amazing. You would never know. He runs around, laughing and having the time of his life," said Hager about how Lincoln is doing. I talked to family members this evening at Richman's Ice Cream Company in Prospect Park.

It is where the community came out for a fundraiser for the handsome little boy and his parents.

"He likes to play basketball, and he likes Roblox a lot too," said his cousin Jack Hager.

Twenty percent of ice cream sales during the three designated hours will go to the family for customers who showed up and said his name.

"It's all about community and it's about family and being there for each other," she said. Her 8-year-old daughter Teagan is friends with Lincoln and was a classmate.

"He's smart and kind. He is really nice," she said.

Lincoln's friends all miss him at school. Many played various sports with him and Legos, which they all say he loves.

"I miss Lincoln man. It is just different without him at school," said his classmate, Shane McHugh. Shane’s mom talked about supporting the family.

"We grew really close with Lincoln and his mom and his little brother and his dad, so we just wanted to come and support them," said Melanie McHugh.

Zayn Francis was in first grade class with Lincoln and played soccer with him.

He has a message for his friend.

"Everybody came for you and everybody loves you," said Francis.

What you can do:

To donate to Lincoln's GoFundMe click here.