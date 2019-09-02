Delaware County family says vaping caused son’s lung failure

A Delaware County family says their college-aged son's vaping habit landed him in the intensive care unit with the possibility of needing a double lung transplant.

"He was coughing violently enough that he was throwing up. In the morning, he didn’t look good. His color was gray. I ran him to the urgent care and they did an X-ray." Debbie Boclair told FOX 29.

Debbie says Kevin admitted he resumed vaping after quitting once.

"He did quit but then he went back to it the flavor, but then he started the nicotine one and he got hooked on that," Debbie said.



Doctors suspect that his lung failure is a result of vaping. Medical experts fear an epidemic and the FDA is investigating the rash of cases across the country.

"We have seen over 200 cases of serious lung injury and one death and people on ventilators," Dr. Mike Cirigliano explained to FOX 29. "Anything that is vaporized. Anything whether it be smoke, cigarettes, vaping in any way, in my opinion, it is not something you want to be doing," Dr. Cirigliano said.



Kevin would have started his sophomore year at Bloomsburg. But now, his parents are left with uncertainty. The family hopes to warn others about the dangers of vaping.

"No parent should have to walk into a hospital room and see their son having his blood sucked out of one leg with five tubes down his throat, looking dead," Len said.