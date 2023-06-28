Delaware County mom seeks community's help to give autistic daughter the best birthday ever

In Delaware County, one mother wanted to make it the best birthday ever for her daughter who is nonverbal autistic.

"She has a rare, genetic brain disorder called perisylvian polymicrogyria," said mother Amanda Lynch. "She’s never had her own birthday party to invite friends because she’s never had anyone to invite. As a parent, it’s really heartbreaking."

Just like last year, Lynch went online and requested birthday cards for her daughter Cayla who turned 19-years-old on June 28. Except this year, the response from the community was overwhelming.

Dozens of birthday cards, gifts and balloons were delivered to their home and to their favorite pizza shop Fourno Pizza & Grill in Drexel Hill. Many of them featuring Disney princesses, Finding Nemo, SpongeBob and Christmas, which are all Cayla’s favorites!

"Even just today, when the post office mail came, it was a lot of gifts," said Rob Tezkratt, owner of Fourno Pizza & Grill. "I really like helping people and again wish Cayla a Happy Birthday and we wish the best for her in the future.

"Everyone in the community, they’re just so selfless and generous. When it comes to pulling together for a kid in the community, they definitely do," said Lynch. "She’s never been able to really grasp what her birthday was until this year, so thank you so much."

Lynch read us one card that said:

Cayla you are awesome. Mom told us you love SpongeBob, Disney princesses, Finding Nemo and Christmas, so we made you this card featuring all four. We hope you have a most excellent birthday.

Happiest of Birthdays to Princess Cayla!