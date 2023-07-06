Delaware County police say 5 arrested seeking donations in financial scam

People seeing or hearing about a family involved in a terrible tragedy looking for help might be inclined to donate financially.

But, police in Delaware County are sending out a warning. They say beware of sad stories and those seeking a person’s hard-earned money for themselves.

A ‘family" standing on all four corners of the intersection at Baltimore Pike and Route 420 in Springfield on Monday were trying to raise money for "funeral expenses" for a 13-year-old who died in a car accident.

Police say it is a scam.

"They depend on kind-hearted, good-hearted people to help them out in a time of crisis and they are not in crisis at all," Springfield Police Department Chief Joseph Daly said.

Police say it’s a big business and nothing new. They arrested the five people they say were involved in this latest case. All had Romanian passports with addresses in California.

"So, just to give you an idea of what kind of money is involved here, they come from California and set up shop here, in motels and everything else and solicit funds," Chief Daly continued.

"People shouldn’t be lying about things like that, because it is a tough thing to lose a child. I lost a child some time ago and I know how it hurts," Mercy Adesole said.

"That just makes me mad. They used the excuse of a dead child. That’s the most awful thing that can happen to a parent," Joanette Townsend stated.

"You’re working on people’s emotions there. I have children. I know I’d feel something if someone said that to me," Damon Orsetti remarked.

And, that’s the whole idea and why police say these kinds of scams continue to work, whether they’re set up of a major intersection or in a parking lot of a grocery store.

"You want to help people. Sort of not great that you have to question people’s motivations," Orsetti added.

"I have given money. I have," Townsend continued. "But, that’s because I trusted them. I know that’s not good."

"It depends on what I feel, the kind of conviction I have in my heart. If my heart says give, I give. If my heart says no, I don’t give," Adesole said.

Police say, as difficult as it might be, resist the urge to donate and contribute instead to reputable known charities and causes that really do need your help.