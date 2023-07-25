Delaware County teacher, coach charged for sexually assaulting students and players
DELAWARE COUNY - Pennsylvania State Police are asking victims and witnesses to come forward as they investigate crimes against a man teaching at a local high school.
Glen Mills, 57, is charged with multiple felonies, including indecent sexual contact with minors, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
The Delaware County man is a high school teacher and baseball coach in the Chester area.
His victims involved juvenile students and baseball players, according to authorities.
An investigation is underway as police urge victims and witness to contact them.