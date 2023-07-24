Philly rapper YNG Cheese laid to rest after being killed in triple shooting

Devan Spady, a Philadelphia rapper known as YNG Cheese and the son of podcaster Gillie Da King, was laid to rest Monday after being gunned down in a triple shooting.

The 25-year-old was shot to death and two other men were hurt when investigators say gunshots erupted on the 5800 block of Mascher Street on Thursday.

Mourners gathered Monday in North Philadelphia to say their final goodbyes to Spady, who was remembered by family members as "the life of the party."

"Devin was a joy," Spady's aunt Shafeqah Tod said. "Always the life of the party, always wanting to bring the family together."

Wallo, Spady's uncle and Gillie Da King's podcast partner, took to Instagram to speak on behalf of the family.

"It's a tragic situation but tomorrow is going to be better than yesterday and we never stop believing that, never. We're never going to abandon the mission God sent us to do," Wallo said.

Police have not reported any arrests in the deadly triple shooting.