Police: Woman, 32, shot to death while sitting in car in Feltonville
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a woman was gunned down while sitting inside a car in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Monday evening.
The unidentified victim, who police say is 32 years old, was sitting inside a Honda Civic when a shooter inside a white SUV opened fire.
Police say the woman was hit in the chest and face and pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics a short time later.
No arrests were immediately reported following the deadly shooting.
Police have not shared a description of the shooter or further details about the suspect's vehicle.