Police: Woman, 32, shot to death while sitting in car in Feltonville

Authorities say a woman was gunned down while sitting inside a car in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Monday evening.

The unidentified victim, who police say is 32 years old, was sitting inside a Honda Civic when a shooter inside a white SUV opened fire.

Police say the woman was hit in the chest and face and pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics a short time later.

No arrests were immediately reported following the deadly shooting.

Police have not shared a description of the shooter or further details about the suspect's vehicle.