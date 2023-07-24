Police: Woman, 32, shot to death while sitting in car in Feltonville

Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 32, shot to death while sitting in car in Feltonville

Published 
Updated July 25, 2023 5:52AM
Woman shot to death while sitting in car in Feltonville, police say

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Feltonville.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a woman was gunned down while sitting inside a car in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Monday evening. 

The unidentified victim, who police say is 32 years old, was sitting inside a Honda Civic when a shooter inside a white SUV opened fire.

Police say the woman was hit in the chest and face and pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics a short time later. 

No arrests were immediately reported following the deadly shooting. 

Police have not shared a description of the shooter or further details about the suspect's vehicle.