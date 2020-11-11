Delaware County WWII veteran surprised with drive-by parade on 105th birthday

A community comes together to honor and celebrate a World War II veteran on his birthday.

Eugene Vickers, a World War II veteran from Delaware County, celebrated his 105th birthday with a surprise drive-by birthday parade.

Delaware County resident Eugene Vickers is 105 November 11, an astounding and heady achievement for anyone. But, coupled with his milestone birthday, as a veteran, he shares the day with all veterans.

Mr. Vickers served as a Lieutenant in Navy in the South Pacific during World War II and was on Iwo Jima.

Delaware County first responders celebrated WWII veteran Eugene Vickers' 105th birthday with surprise drive-by birthday parade.

For these reasons, Mr. Vickers’ Newtown Square and greater Delaware County neighbors, as well as representatives of police, fire, EMS and Wounded Warriors came together to honor him with a surprise drive-by birthday parade.

The procession found Mr. Vickers sitting outside his home about 2 p.m., surrounded by loved ones. He shared stories with those who stopped by. Mr. Vickers said he served in five battles during World War II.

