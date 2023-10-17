Delaware detective found distributing child sex abuse materials: officials

A local detective faces up to 20 years in prison for federal child exploitation charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware.

Michael Anthony Kealty, 33, is accused of distributing child sex abuse materials in August using his Snapchat account.

Kealty is said to be a detective with the Smyrna Police Department, but his current status is unknown.

Officials say more child sex abuse materials were found during a search of his home last month.

He was arrested and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.