Nearly 20 shots fired in deadly drive-by shooting outside North Philadelphia home: police

Police say a man was shot and killed when a drive-by shooting erupted outside his house in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The 28-year-old was sitting on the curb on the 2800 block of North Leithgow Street when a van pulled up around 10:30 p.m.

That's when 19 shots rang out, striking the victim multiple times, according to police.

Friends and family rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive is known, and no suspect description at this time.