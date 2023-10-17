Nearly 20 shots fired in deadly drive-by shooting outside North Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was shot and killed when a drive-by shooting erupted outside his house in North Philadelphia Monday night.
The 28-year-old was sitting on the curb on the 2800 block of North Leithgow Street when a van pulled up around 10:30 p.m.
That's when 19 shots rang out, striking the victim multiple times, according to police.
Friends and family rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No motive is known, and no suspect description at this time.