Expand / Collapse search

Delaware experiences “uptick” in coronavirus hospitalizations, Gov. Carney says

By
Published 
Updated 10 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Delaware sees uptick in coronavirus cases

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports.

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware is seeing an "uptick" in coronavirus hospitalizations and a small rise in cases as the state moves into phase 2 of their reopening plan.

“We’re able to go to work, able to go to the mall, able to go to the beaches ⁠— we must be ok? That’s where the message is getting lost, there’s still a pandemic,” said Wilmington resident Teresa Oliver.

Delaware’s Governor John Carney reported in his Tuesday update that there has been an “uptick” in hospitalizations and a small rise in cases, especially in those 18 to 34 years old. 

“If you’re at a party down at the beach house you’re probably not paying a lot of attention to wearing a mask —  seeing an uptick there,” he said. 

Carney said that the jump in cases “concerns him."

RELATED: Delaware personal care businesses permitted to open with 60% capacity Monday

Hair salons, barber shops, tattoo services, massage therapy services, nail salons, spas, facials, and similar services  were permitted to reopen with 60% capacity Monday.

These businesses will operate on a staggered basis with every other work station opened and serving customers.

Services will also be by appointment only and customers and staff are all required to wear masks.

Phase 2 of Delaware's reopening also allowed youth and adult recreational sports to start back up on Saturday. Teams are required to submit a safety plan to the public health department first.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP