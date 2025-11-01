Delaware explosion damaged railroad equipment, no injuries reported

article

An explosion along train tracks in northern Delaware on Saturday damaged several buildings, but no one was injured.

What we know:

The incident happened sometime before 3 p.m. on Saturday, on the train tracks near Wrangle Hill Road in Bear, according to a Facebook post from New Castle County Paramedics.

Officials said the explosion involved railroad maintenance equipment along the tracks, and caused a fire that damaged the equipment and some nearby buildings.

Photos shared in the post showed the extensive damage to the equipment on the tracks, and a nearby building that appeared to have several large garage doors blown outward.

Firefighters were able to get the situation under control. No one was injured in the explosion.

What they're saying:

Local Councilman Kevin Caneco said on Facebook that "the incident is under control," and thanked first responders for their efforts to put out the fire.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.