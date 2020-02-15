Delaware health officials clear third resident of coronavirus

Health officials in Delaware have cleared the second of two pending cases of coronavirus in the state.

The patient, a New Castle County resident, is reportedly no longer hospitalized and is continuing to recover from an underlying illness at home.

A total of three Delaware residents have been tested and subsequently clear of coronavirus. There are no other people in Delaware under investigation for the illness at this time.

Health officials say they are monitoring 27 asymptomatic travelers arriving in the U.S. from mainland China after Feb. 3. These travelers are being asked to remain home while they self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, these travelers should contact health officials immediately.

The Center for Disease Control and Delaware Division of Public Health say the risk of coronavirus spreading to the public remains low.

"Only those individuals with recent travel to China or who have had contact with someone who has had recent travel and is ill, have an increased risk of becoming ill," health official said.

"For persons without an associated travel risk, it should be assumed that most respiratory illnesses are not COVID-19."

Nationwide, 443 citizens have been evaluated for coronavirus and only 15 patients have tested positive.

