Delaware joins growing list of states offering vaccine incentives

Delaware is joining the list of states offering cash and other incentives to entice both children and adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said Tuesday that Delawareans 12 and older who are vaccinated between now until June 29 will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and other prizes in twice-weekly drawings.

The eligibility extends to all children between ages 12 and 17 who have already received the vaccine. Other prizes include a vacation, a college scholarship and tickets to a music festival and baseball games.

State officials also will reimburse small businesses that offer vaccine incentives to customers.

