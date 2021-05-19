Expand / Collapse search

NJ offers free wine, state park passes, dinner with Gov. Murphy as vaccine incentives

Phil Murphy
ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK, N.J. - If a free beer isn't what it takes to motivate you to get a COVID-19 vaccination, perhaps you'd fancy a free glass of wine.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who last month announced the ‘Shot and a Beer’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive, said Wednesday that anyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccine in May can redeem a free glass of wine at a participating winery. 

The following 9 wineries are participating in what Murphy's administration has called "Uncork the Vaccination.":

  • Amalthea Cellars Farm Winery, Atco, N.J.
  • Auburn Road Winery, Pilesgrove
  • Bellwiew Winery, Landisville
  • DiMatteo Vineyards, Hammonton
  • Salem Oak Vineyards, Pedricktown
  • Terhune Orchards, Princeton
  • Tomasello Winery, Hammonton
  • Villa Milagro Vineyards, Pohatcong
  • White Horse Winery, Hammonton

"New Jersey's wineries are putting out award-winning, excellent wines, in fact, we only serve Jersey wine and beer at Drumthwacket," Murphy said.

Anyone who gets their shot in May can also enter to win a private dinner with Gov. Murphy and New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. The winner and a guest can dine with the Murphys at Drumthwacket - the Governor's mansion in Princeton - or their property at Island Beach State Park.

Murphy also said any New Jersey resident who has at least their first shot by July 4th can redeem a free $50 State Park pass for the entire 2021 season. Those interested in the "Vax and Visit" campaign can register for a free State Park Vax Pass here.

To date, New Jersey has vaccinated more than 8M vaccine people with nearly 3M now fully protected from COVID-19. Murphy's longstanding goal is to have 4.7 million people vaccinated by June 30.

