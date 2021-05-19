NJ offers free wine, state park passes, dinner with Gov. Murphy as vaccine incentives

article

If a free beer isn't what it takes to motivate you to get a COVID-19 vaccination, perhaps you'd fancy a free glass of wine.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who last month announced the ‘Shot and a Beer’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive, said Wednesday that anyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccine in May can redeem a free glass of wine at a participating winery.

The following 9 wineries are participating in what Murphy's administration has called "Uncork the Vaccination.":

Amalthea Cellars Farm Winery, Atco, N.J.

Auburn Road Winery, Pilesgrove

Bellwiew Winery, Landisville

DiMatteo Vineyards, Hammonton

Salem Oak Vineyards, Pedricktown

Terhune Orchards, Princeton

Tomasello Winery, Hammonton

Villa Milagro Vineyards, Pohatcong

White Horse Winery, Hammonton

"New Jersey's wineries are putting out award-winning, excellent wines, in fact, we only serve Jersey wine and beer at Drumthwacket," Murphy said.

Anyone who gets their shot in May can also enter to win a private dinner with Gov. Murphy and New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. The winner and a guest can dine with the Murphys at Drumthwacket - the Governor's mansion in Princeton - or their property at Island Beach State Park.

Murphy also said any New Jersey resident who has at least their first shot by July 4th can redeem a free $50 State Park pass for the entire 2021 season. Those interested in the "Vax and Visit" campaign can register for a free State Park Vax Pass here.

To date, New Jersey has vaccinated more than 8M vaccine people with nearly 3M now fully protected from COVID-19. Murphy's longstanding goal is to have 4.7 million people vaccinated by June 30.

