Delaware lifts curfew on bars, restaurants; sports can resume with restrictions

Delaware lifted its 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants on Friday as the state attempts to pull back restrictions that have hampered small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. John Carney's new revision to the state's emergency order will no longer limit how long a bar or restaurant can stay open. Instead, businesses are required to encourage to post signage that encourages dining with members of the same household and mask-wearing.

"As we come out of the winter holiday season, we are keeping these restrictions in place so that we can protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives," Gov. Carney said. "We are balancing the need for a healthy community and a healthy economy, but we can’t let our guard down.

While outdoor seating continues to be encourgaed, retaurants remain capped at 30% capacity.

Sports can resume at a maximum 30% capacity, which includes players, coaches, referees and other staff. One person can accompany an athlete and does not count toward the capacity limit, but additional spectators are not allowed.

Any athlete who participates in an out-of-state competition must self-isolate upon re-entry into Delaware. Athletes visiting Delaware for a competition should isolate for the duration of their trip.

Delaware announced 1,241 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, which is double its case total from the previous two days. The state has managed nearly 63,000 infections since the onset of the pandemic.

