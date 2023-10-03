Delaware man charged with first-degree murder after girlfriend's body found near park

article

A Delaware man is facing murder charges after police found the body of his girlfriend in a parking lot near a local park.

Stephen Heck, 66, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the homicide of Cynthia Amalfitano, whose body was found Sept. 26 near Carousel Park.

Officers were called to Amalfitano's home for a welfare check the day before the gruesome discovery, and only found her cell phone, wallet and other possessions.

Heck, Amalfitano's boyfriend, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder following a "thorough investigation into the incident."

"My thoughts are with the family during this tragic and difficult time," Colonel Joseph Bloch said. "I would also like to commend our Criminal Investigations Unit for gathering enough evidence to take the suspect into custody, providing some measure of solace to the victim’s family."

Authorities have not provided information on the circumstances that lead to Amalfitano's death. Anyone with information on the asked to contact New Castle police.