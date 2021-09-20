Delaware man injured in early morning shooting after altercation

article

Police in Delaware say a 44-year-old man was shot and wounded after an altercation inside his vehicle early Sunday morning.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Police said the altercation began when three men approached the man’s vehicle and asked for a cigarette.

One of the men then entered the vehicle through the passenger’s side door and the other two opened the driver’s side door.

The man on the passenger’s side hit the victim with the butt of a handgun before the men fled.

Police said one of the men fired at the vehicle multiple times and shot the victim in the leg. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

