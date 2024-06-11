Delaware man ran over security guard with stolen vehicle while fleeing hospital: police

article

A Delaware man who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash was arrested after investigators say he fought with hospital staff and fled in a stolen car.

Larry Kelley, 36, was taken to Christiana Hospital emergency room on Saturday morning after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators say Kelley was aggressive towards hospital staff and evaded multiple security guards as he fled the campus by taking an unoccupied idling SUV.

Kelley is accused of running over a ChristianaCares Constable while fleeing the parking lot. Officials say the constable was treated for serious injuries.

Delaware State Troopers later found the SUV abandoned roughly seven miles away from the hospital.

They scoured the area for Kelley and found him attempting to enter a house on Maple Hill Road where he was taken into custody.

Kelley was taken back to the hospital where he was cleared by medical staff, then brought to a Delaware State Police barracks for booking.