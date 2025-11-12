Delaware man talks family's deep-rooted history linked to state's only Revolutionary War land battle

The Brief Dick Cooch is a descendant of the Cooch family, connected to Delaware's Revolutionary War history. The Cooch family homestead was the site of the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge in 1777. The property will open to the public for the battle’s 250th anniversary in September 2027.



A Delaware man, Dick Cooch, shares his family's deep-rooted history linked to the state's only Revolutionary War land battle.

Cooch family legacy and historical connections

What we know:

Dick Cooch, a retired Delaware Superior Court judge, is the last of eight generations of the Cooch family to live in their historic home.

Built in 1760 by his ancestor Colonel Thomas Cooch, the property was the site of the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge on September 3, 1777.

Thomas Cooch and his family members fled to Lancaster, Pennsylvania before the British arrived.

Dick Cooch recalls family legends of his ancestor burying silver and possibly gold on the property.

"He, by strong family legend, buried his silver in this chest and recovered it after the battle was over," said Cooch. "He also was supposed to have buried his gold, but that was never found."

The Cooch family discovered what they believe to be British cannonballs on the property over the years.

Historians said British forces may have won the battle, but American troops delayed their advance.

British General Charles Cornwallis even occupied the Cooch house for several days.

Historical preservation and public access

Why you should care:

The Cooch family has always prioritized preserving their historical property. In 2019, they transferred ten acres to the state of Delaware.

Dan Citron, Historic Sites Team Manager for Delaware's Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, noted the rarity of eight generations living on the property, providing a unique sense of its evolution over time.

To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, the State will open the property to the public in September 2027.

The site features a smokehouse, possibly the oldest building on the property, a large historic icehouse, and examples of the property's milling history.

"Obviously, the family and the battle are really important to the history of the site and the reason the site has been preserved, so that we can turn it into a historic site. So those are key pieces of the history we’re going to be telling, but we’re also going to be telling about the community at large," said Citron. "This is really a microcosm of Delaware, and so people will really be able to connect to, even if they’re not around this area, they’ll be able to connect to some part of the history of this site because there was just so much going on here throughout time."

What we don't know:

Details about the exact plans for the public opening in 2027 and any additional historical findings on the property remain unclear.