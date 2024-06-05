Delaware murder suspect, 19, arrested while trying to flee to Maryland

article

A Delaware murder suspect was arrested in Maryland where investigators said he fled after the killing.

Malachi Waters, 19, is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man to death in Millsboro on Tuesday morning.

Officers found the unnamed victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Investigators believe Waters fled south after the shooting and was stopped by police near the Delaware-Maryland state line.

Authorities say Waters ditched the car he was in and was "quickly apprehended" in Delmar, Maryland.