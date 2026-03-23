Delaware murder suspect tried to escape by climbing into ceiling of interview room: state police

The Brief Shawn Wooten, 24, is accused of the November 2024 murder of 42-year-old Amie Bradley, whose body was found near a retention pond outside Christiana Hospital. Investigators believe Wooten strangled and attempted to sexually assault Bradley, a North Carolina woman. Wooten was arrested on Tuesday and allegedly attempted to climb into the ceiling to escape a state police interview room.



A Delaware murder suspect who was arrested after more than a year on the run is accused of trying to escape custody by climbing through the ceiling of a state police interview room.

The backstory:

Shawn Wooten, 24, was taken into custody on Tuesday for the November 2024 murder of 42-year-old Amie Bradley, a North Carolina woman whose body was found near a retention pond outside Christiana Hospital.

Investigators say Wooten was identified as a person of interest during an "extensive investigation." It's believed that Wooten, a New Castle County resident, strangled and attempted to sexually assault Bradley.

Wooten allegedly fled Delaware after the alleged homicide, making it difficult for detectives to reach him. An indictment the day before Wooten was arrested allowed state police to bring him into custody.

Shawn Wooten, a 24-year-old murder suspect, is accused of trying to escape custody by climbing into the ceiling of a state police interview room.

Wooten's attempted escape

What we know:

Investigators say Wooten tried to escape a Delaware State Police interview room by climbing through the ceiling during a break.

Troopers swarmed the room and deployed a Taser to thwart Wooten's alleged escape attempt, according to Delaware State Police.

The attempted escape prompted a large police presence surrounding the exterior of the Troop 2 barracks in Glassgow, Delaware.

What's next:

Wooten is being held on over $2M cash bond.

He is expected to also be charged for the attempted escape.