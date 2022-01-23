Delaware police: 2 dead after shootings inside restaurant

article

Delaware police say two men were fatally shot inside a restaurant during an altercation with two masked people who had entered the establishment.

State police say it happened early Saturday evening at the El Nopalito Restaurant in Georgetown.

A 28-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, while the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No arrests had been made early Sunday. Police say the two suspects had been part of a group that had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier due to disorderly behavior.

Authorities say the suspects returned later. The names of those killed haven't been released.

