Delaware police: 46 people arrested during 1-day "blitz"

Delaware State Police say 46 people were arrested on criminal charges in northern Delaware during a one-day, multidepartment "enforcement blitz."

It happened during an eight-hour period on Thursday.

Authorities cleared 54 active warrants related to the criminal arrests.

Officers recovered firearms along with cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

Other agencies involved in the blitz included the New Castle County and Wilmington police departments and the state Department of Corrections.

