Delaware police: 46 people arrested during 1-day "blitz"
article
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police say 46 people were arrested on criminal charges in northern Delaware during a one-day, multidepartment "enforcement blitz."
It happened during an eight-hour period on Thursday.
Authorities cleared 54 active warrants related to the criminal arrests.
Officers recovered firearms along with cocaine, marijuana and heroin.
Other agencies involved in the blitz included the New Castle County and Wilmington police departments and the state Department of Corrections.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement