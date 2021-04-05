Delaware reports 1 new COVID death, bringing total to 1,566

article

Health officials in Delaware have reported an additional death related to the coronavirus.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that the state’s total number of COVID-19-related fatalities is now 1,566 since the pandemic began.

The most recent death occurred in Sussex County. It involved a 76-year-old person with underlying health conditions.

State health officials say that 733 coronavirus-related deaths have involved residents of long-term care facilities.

More than 1,300 of the people who’ve died are 65 years old or older.

