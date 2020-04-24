Delaware school closed for remainder of academic year

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Friday that schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Remote learning will continue for the last two months of the school year, according to the governor.

"There's obviously no replacement for in-person instruction in classrooms in terms of the relationships and services," said Carney. "We want to get as much benefit for our students as possible."

Delaware is now the second school in the Delaware Valey to close due to coronavirus. Pennsylvania announced in early April that schools would remain closed.

Meanwhile, New Jersey - a state with over 100,000 coronavirus cases - is still waiting to make a decision on the remainder of its academic year.

Delaware has reported over 3,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 100 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

___

