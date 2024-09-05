This Delaware school district now uses AI device at sports games to search for weapons, here's how

At Appoquinimink High School, they’re passionate about their Jaguars football.

"It’s a great environment on Friday nights to make sure the bands playing, the cheerleaders are out on the track and everyone is focused on the game," said Amanda Conley, the Director of Safety, Security, Operations at Appoquinimink School District.

While the fans focus on the touchdowns and interceptions, those within the Appoquinimink School District are focusing on safety.

Back in September 2022, gunfire erupted near Appoquinimink High School after their football game, injuring two people.

That same school year, February 2023, at a basketball game at the school, a gun was fired in a hallway near the gymnasium.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and the game was evacuated.

"We are a community, we have three high schools and we want families to come out to our events. Whether it’s Friday night football games or any athletic events, we want them to feel safe," said Conley.

The way they’re providing that added layer of protection for all three of their high schools, starts with an initial ticket and bag check.

Then everyone must walk through an EVOLV AI device that looks similar to a metal detector, which will search for weapons based on shape and size.

If a weapon is detected it will show up on the security screen, and a box will surround the image of where the device believes the weapon is at.

The district is going into its second year using the device and thus far officials say things have been good.

"It’s gone very well, couple of hiccups people getting used to the flow, we want you to keep moving the system is designed for that, we put signage up of what you can bring, what you can’t bring. So as long as we’ve communicated to the community, they’ve been very receptive to it," said Terre Taylor, the Senior Coordinator Student Services at Appoquinimink School District.

The Appoquinimink School District was one of the first to get the devices and now other districts within the state like Seaford School District and Cape Henlopen are also doing the same to protect their students and fans.

"That’s something we celebrate here in our school district, we want to be first and we really want to take the safety of the security of our staff, our students and our community that’s at the forefront of our minds," said Conley.

For those that don’t want to walk through because of medical reasons, all they have to do is show their medical card and then they’ll just be wanded.