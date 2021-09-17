Delaware State Police conducting criminal investigation at Concord Mall
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation at the Concord Mall in Wilmington.
Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Concord Pike.
As a result, there is an increased police presence in the area and mall entrances are currently closed. The initial call came in as a shooting, but law enforcement has not confirmed details at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
