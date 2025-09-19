64-year-old hit, killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Wilmington

article

The Brief A 64-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing West Newport Pike in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon. The victim was believed to be in the crosswalk when he was hit by a Nissan Sentra. The driver of the Sentra, a 73-year-old woman, remained on the scene and was not injured.



Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday afternoon in Wilmington.

What we know:

A 64-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing West Newport Pike, and authorities are now seeking any witnesses who may have information about the collision.

The crash happened on September 18 at 1:23 p.m. on West Newport Pike near Rothwell Drive. A 64-year-old man from Mexico was crossing the street when he was struck by a Nissan Sentra.

According to witnesses, the traffic light was green for the Sentra as it entered the intersection, and the pedestrian was believed to be in the crosswalk at the time. The driver of the Sentra, a 73-year-old woman from Wilmington, was not injured.

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact Corporal D. McKenna or Delaware Crime Stoppers.