Delaware to ease capacity restrictions in restaurants, retail locations next Friday

Delaware Gov. John Carney is relaxing capacity restrictions at restaurants and retail stores beginning next Friday.

As of 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, capacities inside restaurants and retail locations will be expanded to 50% occupancy.

Other businesses that will see the same expansion include:

Gyms

Houses of worship

Arts venues

Businesses will be required to continue following social distancing guidelines that have been issued by local and state governments.

In addition, Delaware will also allow youth and amateur sports tournaments to resume with a plan approved by the state's Department of Public Health.

Delawareans who travel out of state for sports tournaments and competitions are strongly encouraged, though no longer required, to self-quarantine in accordance with health department guidelines.

The relaxed restrictions were announced on Thursday as Gov. Carney issued the sixth modification to his Omnibus State of Emergency Declaration.

The modification also requires COVID-19 vaccine providers to issue the shots free of charge and report demographic information.

"We are administering more vaccines each day, and we continue to see improvement in our COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations statewide. That’s good news, but it’s no reason to let our guard down," said Governor Carney. "We need to make sure we’re distributing the vaccine equitably across our state. That is a priority. And we need to limit community spread of this virus. We know what works. Until we can vaccinate enough Delawareans, continue to wear a mask. Avoid gatherings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s stay vigilant."

