City officials moving homeless encampment from Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia officials are forcing a group of homeless people to leave the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning.

Homeless people who have been staying at the Philadelphia Airport are being forced to move due to safety and health reasons.

City officials will go to the airport and force the group of between 50 and 100 homeless people to be relocated.

Afterwards, they will tested for coronavirus before being placed in a shelter.

The effort was first supposed to take place Friday, but the city agreed to push it back after advocates for the homeless threatened to sue unless the city performed the COVID-19 tests.

American Airlines also assisted with creating essentials kits for the homeless. In addition, 1,000 snack packs will be donated to Philabundance to help provide food for those in need.

Approximately 60 officers are stationed at the airport, according to authorities. They consist of uniformed, plainclothes, and specialized unit personnel. SEPTA also has a compliment of police officers present.

