Delaware Valley family celebrates a Leap Year baby

article

A true celebration once every four years!

Leap year babies are the most unique individuals, given their birthdays are, technically, once every four years. While all people can celebrate a trip around the sun once a year, only those born on February 29 have that truly special, one-of-a-kind birthday.

One family in the Delaware Valley will now count February 29 as a momentous day as they welcome a new member.

Patrick Brian Shields was born February 29, 2020, at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. He was born 7:52 a.m. and weighed a healthy 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Mom and dad Kate and Ryan, along with big sisters Kayla and Caroline, and big brother Colin are delighted and excited to welcome the young man into the world.

The young Patrick will certainly celebrate his birth every year, but will have that added distinction of “Leap Year Baby,” making his arrival unique, indeed.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP