Delaware Valley mask rules vary after CDC's updated guidance for vaccinated people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's open-ended new guidelines on mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people sparked widespread confusion about state mask mandates that are currently in place. While some states adopted the new guidance automatically, others are still upholding mitigation rules both indoors and outdoors.

The updated guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Delaware Valley currently has three states with slightly different mask rules and interpretations of the CDC's updated guidance. There's also Philadelphia, a city with more than 1M people, that has made its own rules during the pandemic due to population density.

PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania automatically adopted the new CDC guidance on mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people. Pennsylvanians who are two weeks removed from their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outside in most settings.

The state's mask mandate still applies to people who are not vaccinated and those still within the process of being vaccinated. However, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary Alison Beam said the state will fully remove its mask mandate once 70% of the adult population is inoculated.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia health officials did not immediately adopt the CDC's updated guidelines. Philadelphians are still required to wear a mask inside and practice social distancing. City officials said they are reviewing the updated guidance and could have a decision soon.

NEW JERSEY

Masks are still required indoors in New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday, but he and the Democrats who control the Legislature said they plan to end the public health emergency granting him vast powers by next month.

The governor has said that fully vaccinated people can forgo masks outside, but hasn’t lifted an indoor mandate. The governor said it’s "only a matter of time," perhaps weeks before the mask mandate is lifted in New Jersey.

"We’re frankly not there yet," he said during an event to urge people to get vaccinated in East Orange alongside actor Whoopi Goldberg.

Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced in a statement on Friday that the public health emergency, which has been in place since March 2020 will end in the middle of June.

"It’s the beginning of the end of a crisis that has tragically claimed the lives of an unimaginable number of New Jerseyans and impacted the lives and livelihoods of nearly everyone," Sweeney said.

DELAWARE

Delaware no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks or practice social distancing in most settings, and the state will soon repeal its mask mandate.

"Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection against this virus and can feel comfortable getting back to the things they loved to do before this pandemic," Gov. John Carney said.

The state's mask mandate for unvaccinated people will lift on May 21.

"For our neighbors who aren’t vaccinated, the message is clear. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection we have against the virus," Carney said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

