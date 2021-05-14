Gov. Carney to lift Delaware mask mandate effective May 21

article

Fully vaccinated people can soon go without masks in Delaware. Governor John Carney announced the state will lift the mask mandate indoors and outdoors on Friday, May 21.

"It’s clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and protective against infection and serious illness," said Gov. Carney. "Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection against this virus and can feel comfortable getting back to the things they loved to do before this pandemic. For our neighbors who aren’t vaccinated, the message is clear. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection we have against the virus. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and those you love. In the meantime, Delawareans who are unvaccinated, including children, should continue to wear masks in public places."

The CDC guidance advises that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places indoors and outdoors, except in crowded settings, including on public transit, planes, in schools, health care facilities and congregate settings like prison facilities and homeless shelters.

Those who are not fully vaccinated, including children not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, should continue to wear masks when around others who are outside their immediate household, according to the CDC guidance.

Beginning May 21, all indoor capacity restrictions will be lifted. This includes retail, restaurants, houses of worship and other business establishments.

