Delaware Valley residents seek ways to help as Israel goes to war after surprise Hamas attack

The death toll keeps rising in Israel and so many people around the world and here, in the Delaware Valley, say they feel helpless watching the terrible images come in.

But, some local Jewish leaders say they are helping and invite and you can, too.

"A terrorist crossing into Israel, slaughtering innocent people. It was horrific," said Jeffrey Lasday, with Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

When reports first came out that Hamas had attacked Israel, Lasday says the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia jumped into action. "People are feeling sad. They’re feeling angry. They’re feeling devastated."

Lasday has children and grandchildren living in Tel Aviv and knows so many people want to do something, because what’s happening in Israel does not just affect that small corner of the world.

"This was an attack against the Jewish people and the Jewish people are a family," Lasday continued. "They all have loved ones. It’s personal. It’s not hearing about strangers that it’s happening to, it’s happening to loved ones."

With so many dead and with a war that could rage on, the federation has an emergency fund set up to help Israel and will also hold a Stand with Israel Monday night.

"It’s just heartbreaking and there is no other word for it. It’s just complete terrorism," Marcia Bronstein, Regional Director for the American Jewish Committee Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey, said.

American Jewish Committee Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey is an organization that fights anti-Semitism around the world.

Bronstein was also horrified at the images coming out of Israel and knows many people in the country. "You know, they’re the heroes. They are standing on the lines and making sure that Israel is safe and secure and we’re doing whatever we can to support them and to support Israel."

"What if that was your grandmother that was kidnapped and taken hostage? It was a dastardly deed. All people can relate and all people can support Israel in this, because they know what it would be if it was their family that this is happening to," Lasday explained.

Bronstein added, "It’s really important that we stand together and that we support Israel as a democracy, as a beacon of hope and peace in the Middle East."

The Stand with Israel rally begins at 6 p.m. at the Kaiserman JCC in Wynnewood. They’re asking people of all faiths to come out and to wear blue and white to show their support for Israel.

For those who wish to donate to the Jewish Federation’s emergency fund, can find more information on their website, here.