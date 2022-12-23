School Closings: Delaware Valley schools announce closings, early dismissals due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA - Due to the upcoming Christmas holiday and a winter storm bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the Delaware Valley, several schools across the area have changed their status for Friday's classes.
Various schools have announced closings for Friday ahead of extreme winter conditions, which will impact travel.
Some schools, including Philadelphia Public Schools, have announced they will undergo virtual learning.
See the full list of school closings: