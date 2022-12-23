School Closings: Delaware Valley schools announce closings, early dismissals due to winter storm

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
10
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County

School Closings: Delaware Valley schools announce closings, early dismissals due to winter storm

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Education
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Due to the upcoming Christmas holiday and a winter storm bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the Delaware Valley, several schools across the area have changed their status for Friday's classes. 

Weather Authority: Friday, 5 a.m. forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Friday morning weather forecast.

Various schools have announced closings for Friday ahead of extreme winter conditions, which will impact travel. 

Some schools, including Philadelphia Public Schools, have announced they will undergo virtual learning. 

See the full list of school closings: 