Philadelphia schools to switch to remote learning Friday due to winter storm

As a winter storm makes its way to the Delaware Valley, bringing rain, snow and bitter cold to the area, Philadelphia schools switched to remote learning for the day.

According to the School District of Philadelphia, all schools and administrative buildings will be closed on Friday.

"Due to a forecast of heavy rain, wind and sub-freezing temperatures, all School District of Philadelphia Schools and administrative buildings will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, to ensure the safety of our students and staff. All after school and extracurricular activities will also be canceled. With all instruction taking place digitally, there will not be a need to issue a "snow day" and cancel classes on Friday," the district said.

The district says its five COVID-19 testing sites will remain open on Friday from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Students and staff members have been instructed to take their chromebooks home for class instruction and they were reminded to bring them back to school at the conclusion of winter break on Wednesday, January 4.

At the return from break, students will also have to wear face masks for two weeks to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, which is surging in children across the country.