Delaware Valley tornado threat: Threat passes as torrential rain brings flash flooding potential

Cloudy, humid and warm conditions remain as thunderstorm activity moves into the Delaware Valley.

A tornado warning has been issued for Salem County, in New Jersey until 12 a.m. Thursday.

Thunderstorms have been on the move, sliding into the region from southwest to northeast. These storms will bring some heavy downpours with rain rates that are very high. Flash flooding could become an issue. Flash flood warnings have been issued in Chester County until 2:30 a.m.

Additionally, some hail is associated with this system.

As of late Wednesday night, areas of New Castle County has received up to and over 4 inches of rain, so anyone out on the roads should proceed with caution.

