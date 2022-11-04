Delaware: What to expect on election night

article

Voters in President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware did most of their civic duty during the September primary.

That tends to be where the competition in this true blue state happens. And it was no run-of-the-mill primary.

Newcomer Lydia York knocked off incumbent Auditor Kathy McGuiness in the most conspicuous race.

McGuiness was awaiting sentencing on misdemeanor corruption charges at the time as Delaware's first statewide elected official to be convicted in office.

York now faces Republican Janice Lorrah. Democratic U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is running for reelection against Republican Lee Murphy and Libertarian Cody McNutt.