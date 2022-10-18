Delaware Midterms: What you need to know ahead of Election Day
DOVER, Del. - The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8 and Delaware voters will have a large slate of candidates with 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats available.
The seats up for grabs also include attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor and county positions.
For a full list of candidates on the ballot in Delaware, visit the Department of Elections website here.
Voting Deadlines
The voter registration deadline for in-person voting passed on October 15.
Absentee Ballots
Absentee Ballots can be requested until November 4 at noon. The ballots can be returned in person or by mail and must be received by November 8 at 8 p.m.
Early Voting
Early voting will run in Delaware from October 28 through November 6.
Poll Times
Polls will be open throughout the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
>> Find your local polling place in Delaware
For additional information, contact the Department of Elections at 302-577-3464.