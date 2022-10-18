Delaware Midterms: What you need to know ahead of Election Day

article

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8 and Delaware voters will have a large slate of candidates with 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats available.

The seats up for grabs also include attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor and county positions.

For a full list of candidates on the ballot in Delaware, visit the Department of Elections website here.

Voting Deadlines

The voter registration deadline for in-person voting passed on October 15.

Absentee Ballots

Absentee Ballots can be requested until November 4 at noon. The ballots can be returned in person or by mail and must be received by November 8 at 8 p.m.

Early Voting

Early voting will run in Delaware from October 28 through November 6.

Poll Times

Polls will be open throughout the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Department of Elections at 302-577-3464.