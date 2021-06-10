Delaware will raffle off 2 scholarships to Wilmington University as vaccine incentives

article

Delaware will raffle off two scholarships to Wilmington University as part of its push to incentivize the COVID-19 vaccine in younger people, Gov. John Carney said Thursday.

As part of the ‘DE Wins!’ vaccine incentive program, Wilmington University will award a full undergraduate scholarship and a full graduate scholarship. Both scholarships will include tuition and fees, according to a release.

Students between the ages of 12 through senior year in high school must use the scholarship no later than one year after graduating from high school. High school graduates ages 18 and over must utilize the scholarship within two years of receiving the award.

Scholarship winners must meet Wilmington University’s entrance requirements for admission. The tuition cost can not exceed the total number of credits required for graduation in one degree program.

"We value the efforts of Governor Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Delaware," Wilmington University President Dr. LaVerne Harmon said. "We hope the pandemic will soon be part of the past, and our gift of higher education part of a promising future for two deserving students."

Carney said Delaware is "getting closer" to reaching its goal of 70% of its adult population vaccinated by Independence Day. Officials on Wednesday reported that about 68% of all adults have received at least one dose.

Delaware will also raffle off a season's worth of free tickets to shows at The Grand in Wilmington. Previous acts to come through The Grand include Sarah McLachlan, Willie Nelson, and the Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

