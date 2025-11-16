Delaware woman identified in deadly New Castle crash

article

The Brief Delaware State Police identified 36-year-old Ashley Henry of New Castle as the woman killed in a crash early Saturday. The wreck happened near Hares Corner in New Castle. Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward as the Collision Reconstruction Unit continues its investigation.



Delaware State Police have identified the woman killed in a fatal crash early Saturday near Hares Corner in New Castle as 36-year-old Ashley Henry.

What we know:

Troopers from Delaware State Police responded to the scene early Saturday morning. Details about what caused the crash have not yet been released as the Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Corporal K. Oakes at 302-365-8483. Tips can also be sent through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.