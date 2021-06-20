Delaware's economy improves, but obstacles remain
article
DOVER, Del. - Delaware’s unemployment rate has fallen sharply from a year ago.
But it’s still slightly worse than the nation as a whole and a few points behind where it was before the pandemic.
The Delaware State News reported Sunday that 5.9% of the Delaware workforce was unemployed in May.
That's slightly above the national unemployment figure of 5.8%. Delaware’s jobless rate is still higher than what it was in March 2020 before the pandemic began. The figure then was 4.8%.
A month later, the rate skyrocketed to 13.4%. Delaware’s recovery has gone better than predicted. But many businesses are still trying to get back on their feet.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement