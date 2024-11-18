Delco community comes together to donate items for those displaced in Folcroft fire

Just 24 hours after flames ripped through multiple row homes in Folcroft creating a devastating loss for so many families just ahead of the holiday season, neighbors are now coming together to help those who lost everything.

"It’s heart-wrenching; it makes you want to cry; it makes you sad," said witness Tom Corrigan. "Nobody wants to see that happen, especially before the holidays."

Monstrous flames spread through homes on Taylor Drive in Folcroft Sunday around 3:00 p.m.

"I saw it spread to the back; it just totally went up. Ridiculously quick, engulfed the roof of the end house," recalled Corrigan.

Neighbors watched in horror as residents ran from the fire, impacting ten homes, leaving seven uninhabitable.

Now, they're getting donations together at the Folcroft Borough Hall for the seven families affected.

"As it was happening, we were getting stuff together before they finished putting the fire out last night," Corrigan stated.

Italia Rudisill, her husband, and their four children lost everything.

"Everything was on fire, everything. Smoke coming up through the roof, windows busting out, doors catching on fire, just everything," Rudisill described.

On Monday, she was back for a walkthrough of the damage of the home she just remodeled a few months ago.

"Dark, nasty, gruesome," she said."It’s pretty devastating; it’s pretty much like a bad loss."

Folcroft police were back on scene this morning helping to board up the damaged homes.

Italia is hoping the donations will help and is just grateful her husband got the kids out safely. Now she prays.

"I broke down and cried, went to the ground, started crying again. Now I am okay," she said with hope. "Hope, faith, praying, and staying strong."

The borough center also told FOX 29 that one woman won the 50/50 at bingo and went straight to the store to buy new gloves, hats, and more.

A GoFundMe was created for those who would like to help.