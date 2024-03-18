Delco family down $25,000 after elaborate bank impersonation phone call alerted suspicious activity

A simple phone call and a few text messages were all it took for one Delaware County family to lose $25,000 in a sophisticated scheme just days before Christmas last year.



"Instead of stopping a wire transfer from happening, I was actually giving authorization to it unwittingly" said Erik Westervelt of Media.



He received a call from what was considered a number he recognized, the official Wells Fargo toll-free customer line.

He said it was an alert to suspicious activity on his savings account.

The caller on the other end was a well-spoken woman who referenced recent legitimate transactions he had made.

Then, he said the caller said there was a pending wire transfer for nearly $25,000.

Westervelt, who had never initiated a wire transfer before, was instructed to repeat some text codes to stop the transfer.



"She said, I’m going to send you some text codes. I just need you to repeat the codes, and we are going to essentially going to put a stop to this wire transfer," he said.



In a mere 12-minute call and three text messages, Westervelt unknowingly authorized the transfer of $24,557.89 from the family's savings account to an unknown person.

Less than 2 minutes later he called Wells Fargo only to discover he had fallen victim to a scam. The money was irretrievable.

"It was obviously emotionally disturbing and embarrassing. I mean you have to tell your family, and it really cause a hardship for us over the holidays as I imagine it would any other middle class family I this wasn’t money we could afford to lose", said Westervelt.



Westervelt, who considers himself tech-savvy, expressed the growing difficulty in discerning between legitimate and fraudulent communications in today's sophisticated phone call scheme environment.



"You just don’t really understand. I think as the average consumer, even someone who is sharp and up on these things, exactly what is right and what is wrong, what’s false and what’s real, it’s very difficult" he said.



Despite filing reports with the Upper Providence Police and the State Attorney's Office, the family’s money may be gone.

In a written response, Wells Fargo said he was responsible for the online wire transfers and closed the claim.



In an effort to raise cybersecurity awareness, Wells Fargo provides tips on its website to help individuals avoid falling victim to phishing and imposter scams.

FOX 29 contacted Wells Fargo Monday afternoon for a comment on this case. A spokesperson for the bank said it needed more time to investigate but promised a statement in the coming days.

To learn more about avoiding such scams, visit Well's Fargo website for helpful tips and resources.