Delco fox with plastic collar sparks rescue effort

The Brief A red fox with a plastic pipe around its neck has been spotted in Broomall. Good Boy Dog Recovery is working to safely capture the fox for medical care. Residents are urged to report sightings without approaching the animal.



A red fox with an unusual accessory has captured the attention of Broomall residents and social media alike.

What we know:

Efforts to rescue the fox Bill Shuker of Broomall first noticed the fox on his backyard camera early in the morning on Oct. 1.

The fox was seen peeking around his chicken coop but moved on after realizing it couldn't get inside.

Shuker later noticed something odd on the fox's neck, which he initially thought might be a tracking device.

"I thought it was some kind of tracking device. Maybe someone's doing a study somewhere. Fish and Wildlife. Really didn't think anything of it," said Shuker.

Almost three weeks later, Shuker realized the fox was the same one gaining attention on social media.

A neighbor had shared a photo of the fox with a piece of corrugated plastic piping around its neck, hoping to rally help.

"This is the Delco fox everyone wants to rescue this fox," said Shuker. Good Boy Dog Recovery, a nonprofit based in Upper Chichester, has joined the effort to capture the fox.

Colleen Bell, from the organization, said, "They know we have lots of trapping experience, usually with lost dogs but have the equipment necessary to get a fox as well."

Community involvement

Shuker has provided Good Boy Dog Recovery with his video footage, and the organization has set up a camera and feeding station by his chicken coop, along with another nearby, to lure the fox back.

"Once they find the food, they generally return for more and we'll have a trap set. There is a sense of urgency, but we want to do this safely. This takes time," said Bell.

Residents in the area are being asked to keep an eye out for the fox, take a picture, note the location and time of the sighting, and notify Good Boy Dog Recovery.

Bell emphasized the importance of not approaching the animal, saying, "We don't want anyone getting injured. We don't want the fox to end up getting injured."

What's next:

Good Boy Dog Recovery is collaborating with the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center to ensure the fox receives the necessary medical care once captured.

This will likely involve sedating the animal to remove the pipe before releasing it back into the wild.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots the fox is encouraged to call 484-485-0706.