$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Delco's lucky Shamrock Beverage store

Shamrock Beverage just went from selling beer to a million-dollar lottery ticket!

"Here I am playing," said Matt Sullivan. He does not usually play, but Wednesday night he got in on the game.

"I can't believe it's a million dollars. It is kind of crazy. Especially here in Delaware County," said Sullivan.

Lottery officials say someone bought a winning million-dollar ticket at Shamrock Beverage for Tuesday night's Mega drawing.

The store gets five grand for selling it.

"I was on my way to work and my boss called and said hey lunch is on us today because we sold a million dollars," said Gabby Harness.

She is a cashier at the store and says lottery officials delivered the big news Wednesday morning.

"Gave us the banner and stuff. We are probably going to hang it up outside," she said about the banner announcing the winning ticket being sold. Gabby spent all day trying desperately to find out if the winner is one of the store's faithful daily customers.

"Still have no clue. Unless somebody comes in and scans it and passes out on the floor or something like that because that is what I would do," she laughed.

That did not happen while FOX 29 was there. We even tried interrogating customers.

"(Do you play?) Yeah I play. (Did you play the other night?) No, I did not. (Would you tell me if you did?) Sure I would. (Would you tell me if you won the million dollars?) Sure," laughed a man leaving the store.

"Congratulations you won a million dollars," joked Dale McIntyre, reading a ticket he scanned. "It was not me. I would have known. It is not me," he said.

Most customers were still in good spirits after scanning tickets.

"I wish it was me," said one customer.

"It's been a long time coming. Just to the wrong person," said another.

Sullivan says if he ever wins, "What would I do? Get out of Delco is what I would do."