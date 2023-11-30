'Delco: The Movie' starring actors from 'The Wire,' 'Clerks' begins filming at popular Delaware County spots

Move over Hollywood, it’s time for Delaware County to hit the silver screen.

A new movie has started to film this week and it’s for Delco, by Delco.

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell got the inside scoop on the movie by interviewing the director, Chris Pierdomemico at Delaware County landmark, Tom Jones Restaurant in Brookhaven.

"My friends and I spent so many late nights here discussing everything there is to life and nothing…and nothing," said Pierdomemico.

The 50-year-old diner is one of the main filming locations for his new full-length independent feature film, "Delco: The Movie."

On Thursday, he was working out last minute details for a scene he is shooting here next week.

"Everybody has a love hate relationship with Delco and we just really wanted to celebrate that," said the film director.

The teen comedy is set in 2004 Delaware County and features "Clerks" actor Kevin O’Halloran and "The Wire" star and Philly native, Brian Anthony Wilson.

But, the real stars of the movie will be Delco’s infamous locations. Scenes will include places like Wawa, the Media Theatre, Pierdomemico’s alma mater Sun Valley High School and the Blue Ribbon special at Tom Jones.

"I really really leaned hard into the Delco angle," said Pierdomemico. "Trying to get as many cameos and locations as we could and really make it love letter to the area."

The film also features many of his friends and even former teachers.

The Aston native who now resides in Maryland, is a journalism and film teacher at Oxford Area High School.

Folks outside of Delaware County will still appreciate the story.

"It’s about having a complicated relationship with where you grew up there is stuff you love about it there’s stuff you hate about it, but it’s home," he explained.

The movie is about halfway through shooting and Pierdomenico is already thinking about a sequel.

"If this goes well I’d like do more movies in Delco. I’d want to create a Delco cinematic universe if I can."

"Delco: The Movie" is set to release sometime in late 2024 on a yet to be announced streaming platform.